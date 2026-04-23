'I promised the players that after our first clean sheet, I’d treat them all to pizza - but instead of eating them, the boys would have to make their own!' Claudio Ranieri on the evening that inspired remarkable Leicester City Premier League title win
Leicester City pulled off the most audacious title victory in English football history in 2016
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Naturally enough, Claudio Ranieri has nothing but fond memories of Leicester City's incredible 2016 Premier League title win - and he believes that 5,000/1 shot was made possible by his side's incredible team spirit.
Leicester had only narrowly avoided relegation straight back to the Championship the previous season, but were successful in turning their early-season momentum into a sustained push at the top of the table.
But Ranieri told FourFourTwo that bond between the Leicester players did not just come out of nowhere.