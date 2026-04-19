‘When I was told I’d no longer be the manager I didn’t say a word, but it hurt. Nine months earlier, we’d won the Premier League, but now I was being dismissed? Why?’ Claudio Ranieri opens up on his Leicester City sacking

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The Italian was sacked just nine months after leading Leicester City to their incredible 2016 title victory

Claudio Ranieri
Ranieri was sacked nine months after leading Leicester to the title (Image credit: Getty)

When Claudio Ranieri led unfancied Leicester City to one of the most remarkable title successes in English football history, it seemed unfathomable that the Italian would be out of a job less than a year later.

But just nine months after the Foxes stunned the football world, the Italian was out at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester’s title defence had turned into a relegation scrap.