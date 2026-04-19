‘When I was told I’d no longer be the manager I didn’t say a word, but it hurt. Nine months earlier, we’d won the Premier League, but now I was being dismissed? Why?’ Claudio Ranieri opens up on his Leicester City sacking

Ranieri was sacked nine months after leading Leicester to the title

When Claudio Ranieri led unfancied Leicester City to one of the most remarkable title successes in English football history, it seemed unfathomable that the Italian would be out of a job less than a year later.

But just nine months after the Foxes stunned the football world, the Italian was out at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester’s title defence had turned into a relegation scrap.

With the club sitting just one point above the drop zone in February 2017, Craig Shakespeare was given the job of caretaker manager and Ranieri was left to reflect on a whirlwind 18-month period in charge.