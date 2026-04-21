Bundesliga teen will choose between USMNT and Germany ahead of 2026 World Cup selection 'The Boy's A Bit Special'

From Christian Pulisic to Giovanni Reyna and Josh Sargent to Chris Richards, there have been quite a few American players catapult onto the scene via the Bundesliga.

The latest USMNT prospect making his presence felt in Germany is Augsburg's Noahkai Banks.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii to an American serviceman and a Spanish-German mother, Banks was raised in Germany and joined the Augsburg academy in 2015.

Noakhai Banks is one of the brightest defensive prospects in Europe

Noahkai Banks (Image credit: Getty Images)

He rose through the ranks for club and country, representing the USMNT at the U-17, U-19 and U-20 level, before eventually making his senior debut for Augsburg on January 12, 2025.

He's taken it up a notch this season by establishing himself as an instrumental figure on the right side of Augsburg's back three. And while he didn't see any action after being called up by USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino in a September camp, he could have a role to play at this summer's