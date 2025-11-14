'The Boy's A Bit Special' Dual-national Obed Vargas sets sights on world stage after remote upbringing

Over the past quarter-century, the United States and Mexico haven't just vied for supremacy as the top soccer powerhouse in North America; they've also fought tooth-and-nail for a number of impressive dual-national players.

Out of the nearly 40 million Mexican-Americans who live in the USA, many have gone on to enjoy a successful professional playing career in MLS and at the international level. Whilst some like Diego Luna, Ricardo Pepi and Alejandro Zendejas have gone on to play for the Stars and Stripes, others like Obed Vargas have opted to represent El Tri.

Raised by his parents Obed and Marisol, both of whom left Mexico for Alaska, Vargas grew up in Anchorage alongside his four siblings and quickly became enamored with soccer, playing for Romig Middle School and the Cook Inlet Soccer Club before joining Seattle Sounders' academy in 2019.

Obed Vargas is One of MLS' Top Young Talents

It was a major leap of faith for the 15-year-old, who left his family and community behind and gambled it all on his professional soccer dreams, but it quickly paid off for him. After spending two years in the youth ranks, Vargas signed a professional contract with Seattle's reserve side Tacoma Defiance. Seven weeks later, Vargas became the third-youngest player in MLS history at 15 years and 351 days old, starting in a 1-0 win at Austin FC on July 22, 2021.

He would have to wait another seven months before his next first-team appearance, emerging as an integral player in midfield in both MLS and the Concacaf Champions League as Seattle became the first MLS team in 22 years to win the tournament, as well as the first MLS team to win it in its modern format. However, his progress came to a screeching halt in June 2022 after he suffered a stress fracture in his lower back.

After nine months on the sidelines, Vargas returned with a vengeance and proved instrumental as Seattle finished second in the West before losing in the Conference Semifinals, in addition to leading the USA to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals. It was more of the same in 2024, with Vargas scoring 2 goals and 7 assists in 40 appearances as Seattle finished fourth and reached the final four of the MLS Cup Playoffs and the U.S. Open Cup.

However, the 2025 season would see him make the jump from a promising wonderkid to one of the best players in North America, being named in the MLS All-Star Team for the first time. Two years after missing out on the FIFA Club World Cup due to a back injury, Vargas played in all three matches in the Club World Cup, going up against midfield titans like Koke and Vitinha.

Operating as a holding midfielder alongside USMNT mainstay Cristian Roldán, Vargas has excelled thanks to his willingness to meander around the pitch, offer himself as a passing option and evade the pressure, as well as his ability to pick the right pass and carve out dangerous scoring opportunities. But he isn't just a silky, lightweight playmaker -- he's also capable of reading the game and getting stuck in and eliminating potential threats.

He ranked third in Seattle's squad for accurate passes per game (45.3) with an 87% pass accuracy rate, whilst he also finished third for successful dribbles per game (0.8), albeit with a slightly higher completion rate of 59%, in addition to finishing third for interceptions per game (1.2). Vargas proved essential as Seattle won their maiden Leagues Cup, the last major trophy in North America that they had yet to conquer.

Vargas can't legally drink alcohol or rent a car for another nine months, but he's already won two of the biggest trophies in the continent and established himself as one of the best players in MLS. However, it isn't the United States who are reaping the rewards, but Mexico.

Having already represented the USA at the U20 and U23 level, Vargas filed a one-time switch to represent Mexico in October 2024, making his debut in a 2-0 friendly win vs. the USA. After playing in all five of Mexico's matches at the U-20 World Cup, Vargas would start in all three of Seattle's playoff matches, scoring a brace in a must-win home match to force a Game Three, where Minnesota prevailed 7-6 on penalties.

He is back in the senior Mexican national team after 13 months, and he'll be looking to close out the year with an impressive display in their upcoming friendlies versus Uruguay and Paraguay in order to push for a roster spot ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Having scored six of his eight professional goals this year for Seattle, a maiden goal for Mexico would be the perfect ending to a stellar year for Vargas, who appears destined for brighter stages than MLS.

Vargas has already followed in the footsteps of Alphonso Davies, DeAndre Yedlin, Diego Gómez, Brenden Aaronson, and Miguel Almirón by being named the Best U-22 Player in MLS. And at just 20 years of age, it's seemingly only a matter of time before he follows their path of leaving MLS for a top 5 European league.