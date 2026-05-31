‘The Denmark game transcended football – you couldn’t write that ending if you tried’ Ryan Christie on the classic win that sealed Scotland’s World Cup return

For a generation of fans and players alike, Scotland had to get used to near misses, heartbreak and the so-called ‘glorious failure’ that has followed them since their last World Cup appearance in 1998.

But after making progress under current boss Steve Clarke and returning to tournament football after a two-decade wait when they qualified for Euro 2020 and then Euro 2024, the Tartan Army are back on the biggest stage.

The Scots’ place at this summer’s World Cup was sealed in remarkable fashion when Clarke’s side claimed a dramatic 4-2 victory over Denmark.

Ryan Christie on Scotland’s classic against Denmark

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For Scotland winger Ryan Christie, that victory at Hampden was a match that will stay with him forever.

“So many people spoke to me after the game,” Christie tells FourFourTwo. “Down in Bournemouth, my wife has pals who don’t know the first thing about football, but said they were crying watching it.

Ryan Christie has won 66 caps for Scotland

“It seemed to transcend the sport. So many people tuned in to that game. You couldn’t write that ending if you tried.

“I’ve been saying to people it’s the best game I’ve ever seen live – and I played in it! It was such a cool thing to be part of. They were three of the best goals to ever be scored by Scotland.”

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Once the dust held settled and the raw emotion of that evening began to subdue, a debate raged over which of these goals was the best, with Scott McTominay’s sublime first-half overhead kick followed by a spectacular long-range strike from Kieran Tierney in stoppage time. Moments later, Kenny McClean sealed the victory when he spotted Kasper Schmeichel off his line and found the back of the net from his own half.

“I’ve got to go for Scott McTominay’s, because it was completely ridiculous to even try something like that!” Christie says, when pressed on which was the best strike.

“But for Kieran Tierney to hit a ball like that with the pressure, a bouncing ball coming towards you… and then Kenny McLean to put the icing on the cake from the halfway line.

McTominay and Tierney both scored brilliant goals against the Danes (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was an incredible night. It was like fate in football.

“When you have a group of players who are that together, and willing to work hard for each other and their country, it plays a part in these things happening. You pay your dues.

“It was one of the best nights for Scottish football and I feel very proud to have been a part of it.”