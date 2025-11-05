Everything Virgil van Dijk said to Wayne Rooney as war of words gets tense

Virgil van Dijk and Wayne Rooney came face-to-face after Liverpool's Champions League win against Real Madrid following a back and forth between the pair over the past week.

Rooney claimed that Van Dijk and his team-mate Mohamed Salah hadn't been at the same level since signing their Liverpool contract extensions in April.

Van Dijk, who is ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, hit back and claimed that Rooney's criticism was 'lazy,' and the two came face-to-face after the Reds win against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Everything Virgil van Dijk and Wayne Rooney said

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Uniqu Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

A spell of six defeats in seven games in all competitions has seen Liverpool's title defence stumble early, and they have also exited the Carabao Cup, a competition which they reached the final of last season.

However a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid may prove to be a catalyst for their season, with Van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence which kept a clean sheet and stopped Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. having a shot on target.

Virgil van Dijk, captain of Liverpool (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Following the win, Van Dijk was interviewed on Amazon Prime, for whom Rooney – ranked at no.50 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time – was on punditry. The Liverpool captain was asked about criticism he has faced by presenter Gabby Logan and was candid in his response.

"Of course [some of it is fair]," the Van Dijk said. "If you lose four or five games in a row, then there is a fair criticism, that is absolutely normal. But I think it is over the top at times.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"But that's because we live in a world with so many platforms, so many people can say stuff and it be picked up and be made bigger... but I think it's good [for] especially ex-players that play the highest level, played at the top and dealt with difficult moments as well, to put a lot of things in perspective."

Rooney was stood next to the Dutchman as he was being interviewed and then interjected with: "I'm not saying anything no more because I think I've spurred them on, I think I've put them on a winning streak!

"But I think when you win the Premier League and then you go on a run where you lose three, four games in a row, which you don't expect from Liverpool over the last few years, and then as captain, I think that's your opportunity to go and lead the players. I think that happens in football and I think the response has been great from Virgil and the team."

Rooney has been critical of Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Dijk then responded immediately with. "I think if you would watch games, then [you'd see] I would definitely take the responsibility. I think the comment that I signed my new deal and then it's like, you know, that's it and let it slide. I think that was a bit....

"I want to perform for the team, for the club for each and every one that support us through thick and thin. And when we go through a tough time as a team, when we lose in games, obviously I'm fortunate that didn't happen too many times but it hurts me so much. and I want to turn this around. And because I also see the work we put in each and every day, I see the quality that we have."

The pair shook hands once the interview concluded and there seems to be no bad blood. Liverpool next take on Manchester City in the Premier League, in a clash that will be vital for their domestic campaign going forward.