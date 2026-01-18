‘He was so strong – I was like “Oh my god!”’ Kleberson recalls his shock at how pumped-up Manchester United’s squad was after joining in 2003

The summer of 2003 was one of great turnover at Manchester United. Out went the likes of David Beckham and Juan Sebastian Veron, and in came youngsters Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Djemba-Djemba and Kleberson.

The latter had been part of the Brazil squad that lifted the World Cup in Japan and South Korea only 12 months earlier – even starting the final – but nothing could prepare him for the shock of joining United.

Not least because so many of the squad were physically imposing, according to the man himself.

“The Premier League was a very different style from Brazil,” Kleberson tells FourFourTwo on behalf of BetVictor Online Casino.

“Back home I had more of the ball and could take a second longer in possession, I could run with it and find space. My first game at United, I couldn't believe how competitive and physical it was.

Kleberson with his Manchester United team-mates

“My team-mates were spending so much time in the gym. They were big guys. We weren’t doing that back in Brazil. We focused more on stamina and skill, but you need more than that in the Premier League.”

Kleberson, just 23 at the time, may have been joining from Athletico Paranaense, where things were a little more laid back, but fellow newbie Djemba-Djemba, who was 22, came from Nantes in France, and was physically more prepared.

“Eric Djemba-Djemba was so strong,” laughs Kleberson. “I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ He was also very young. So I needed time to adapt. I loved my time at the club and those players were fantastic.”

Kleberson left United after making just 20 Premier League appearances across two seasons – something he later admitted to regretting. Still, he’ll never forget the summer he became a Red Devil.

Eric Djemba-Djemba also signed for Man United in 2003 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was a great moment for me in my life,” the now 46-year-old reflects.

“To move to Europe, to a big club like Man United. As soon as I arrived, I realised the culture. They had Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Darren Fletcher. Roy Keane – so many great players just in my own position.

“But it was magic. I learnt so much, especially from those players.”