‘I sacrificed myself. I think that was the reason why I did my knee actually, because after that it just wasn’t right. But I wouldn’t change it for the world’ Tottenham Hotspur star admits he put his body on the line for Europa League triumph
Spurs lifted their first trophy in 2008 by beating Manchester United last season
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Tottenham Hotspur fans will always look to that night against Manchester United in Bilbao, which famously delivered their first trophy since 2008.
Brennan Johnson’s goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Ange Postecoglou finally getting his hands on that much-discussed piece of silverware.
But plenty more than that 90 minutes went into Spurs’ triumph, with some players still feeling the impact now.