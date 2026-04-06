‘I sacrificed myself. I think that was the reason why I did my knee actually, because after that it just wasn’t right. But I wouldn’t change it for the world’ Tottenham Hotspur star admits he put his body on the line for Europa League triumph

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Spurs lifted their first trophy in 2008 by beating Manchester United last season

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Tottenham Hotspur form a team huddle before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 10, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur threw everything into winning the Europa League in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur fans will always look to that night against Manchester United in Bilbao, which famously delivered their first trophy since 2008.

Brennan Johnson’s goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Ange Postecoglou finally getting his hands on that much-discussed piece of silverware.

But plenty more than that 90 minutes went into Spurs’ triumph, with some players still feeling the impact now.

James Maddison on his sacrifice for Tottenham Hotspur glory