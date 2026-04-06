‘I sacrificed myself. I think that was the reason why I did my knee actually, because after that it just wasn’t right. But I wouldn’t change it for the world’ Tottenham Hotspur star admits he put his body on the line for Europa League triumph

Tottenham Hotspur threw everything into winning the Europa League in 2025

Tottenham Hotspur fans will always look to that night against Manchester United in Bilbao, which famously delivered their first trophy since 2008.

Brennan Johnson’s goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Ange Postecoglou finally getting his hands on that much-discussed piece of silverware.

But plenty more than that 90 minutes went into Spurs’ triumph, with some players still feeling the impact now.

James Maddison on his sacrifice for Tottenham Hotspur glory