Can I watch Wolves vs Fulham on TV? Streaming information for 3pm Premier League kick-off

Watch Wolves vs Fulham today as relegated Wanderers play their final home game of the season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wolves vs Fulham key information • Date: Sunday, 17 May 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia), Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Wolves' fans forum hit the headlines this week as chairman Nathan Shi, head coach Rob Edwards and technical director Matt Jackson all were pelted for 90 minutes on club issues.

Fulham have again enjoyed a mid-table season and could still sneak into Europe, but they'll need plenty of favours along the way.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wolves vs Fulham from anywhere

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📺 Stream Wolves vs Fulham

Watch Wolves vs Fulham in the UK

Wolves vs Fulham will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports F1.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Wolves vs Fulham in the US

Wolves vs Fulham will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

NBCSN is available via cord-cutters as well, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBCSN, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Wolves vs Fulham. Prices start at AU$32/month which includes access to all Stan's TV content as well.

Wolves vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Wolves are now seven games without a win following their shock 2-1 success against Liverpool back in March.

Edwards's credentials are beginning to be questioned, especially with their hope of an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

Beaten 3-0 by Brighton last time out, the Old Gold will want to put pride on display in their final home outing.

Currently sweating over the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa, it is unclear whether the shot-stopper will return to action on Sunday.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Fulham are in danger of being spat out of the race for European football, with Marco Silva's side having won just one of their past five league fixtures.

Rayan scored the only goal as they were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth last time out, with the Brazilian continuing to impress.

Joachim Andersen is set for a spell on the sidelines after being sent off in that game.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season