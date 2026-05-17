Can I watch Leeds vs Brighton on TV? Live streams as the Seagulls bid to take step closer to European football

Watch Leeds vs Brighton today as the Seagulls look to take a giant step towards European football for next season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United are now safe from relegation following West Ham United's loss to Arsenal last weekend.

Brighton, on the other hand, still have plenty to play for, with the Seagulls still able to finish as high as 4th in the Premier League table with two games to go.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Leeds vs Brighton for free? While no free streams are strictly available, you can take advantage of a free trial on YouTube TV (10-days free). ‼️ Those outside the US on holiday can unlock their stream with NordVPN — more on thate below.

Watch Leeds vs Brighton from anywhere

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📺 Stream Leeds vs Brighton

Watch Leeds vs Brighton in the UK

Leeds vs Brighton will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Leeds vs Brighton in the US

Leeds vs Brighton will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

You can watch the game for FREE via YouTube TV, with the details available down below.

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Leeds vs Brighton. At AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz have it very good indeed!

Leeds vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Leeds United are now safe from relegation and Daniel Farke's job for the season is pretty much done.

Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin have helped the Whites no end, as they can now look forward to another season in the top-flight of the English pyramid.

A 1-1 draw at Tottenham last time out means it's now between the Lilywhites and West Ham for who takes the final relegation place.

It's now seven unbeaten in the Premier League for Leeds, who could be acused of being on the beach ahead of Brighton's arrival.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Brighton know their fate is in their own hands as we reach the final two games of the campaign.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have performed brilliantly to now be 7th in the table and could still finish as high as 4th, should they beat both Leeds and Manchester United, and results go their way.

As we now know, 7th or higher will guarantee a place in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League, with plenty of ramifications still to play out with cup competitions and European finals to be decided.

Kaoru Mitoma is ruled out of the remaining two matches with a hamstring injury, which forced him off during the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Wolves.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds 1-3 Brighton

Leeds have little to play for, so we expect a win for Brighton at Elland Road.