Newcastle United star 'in talks' with Champions League favourites as clubs yet to agree transfer fee
Anthony Gordon is wanted by Bayern Munich with initial talks already taking place for the Newcastle United winger, according to reports in Germany
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Newcastle United are facing a summer of significant upheaval after new reports from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg that Anthony Gordon is the subject of intensifying interest from several top-tier European clubs, including Bayern Munich.
The 25-year-old winger, who has been among Newcastle’s more reliable performers during a difficult campaign, may move on this summer with the Magpies likely to miss out on European football next season.
For a fanbase already reeling from the departure of Alexander Isak last year, the prospect of losing Gordon would represent a sizeable blow to the club’s attacking identity.