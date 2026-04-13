Newcastle United star 'in talks' with Champions League favourites as clubs yet to agree transfer fee

Newcastle United are facing a summer of significant upheaval after new reports from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg that Anthony Gordon is the subject of intensifying interest from several top-tier European clubs, including Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old winger, who has been among Newcastle’s more reliable performers during a difficult campaign, may move on this summer with the Magpies likely to miss out on European football next season.

For a fanbase already reeling from the departure of Alexander Isak last year, the prospect of losing Gordon would represent a sizeable blow to the club’s attacking identity.