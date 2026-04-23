Why we've seen the last of Anthony Gordon at Newcastle United
The England and Newcastle winger is set for pastures new this summer
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Anthony Gordon is expected to miss Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Arsenal this weekend after missing training with a hip injury.
The winger was absent for last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, which left the Magpies languishing in 14th after three straight defeats.
Eddie Howe could do with one of his star players being available, but could we have seen the last of Gordon in a Newcastle shirt?