Why we've seen the last of Anthony Gordon at Newcastle United

Opinion
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The England and Newcastle winger is set for pastures new this summer

Anthony Gordon
Anthony Gordon is out with a hip injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon is expected to miss Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Arsenal this weekend after missing training with a hip injury.

The winger was absent for last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, which left the Magpies languishing in 14th after three straight defeats.