Anthony Gordon meeting with Bayern Munich scheduled as Newcastle draw up list of replacements: report

Bayern Munich have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, with a formal meeting between the German giants and the player’s representatives scheduled, according to a report from Sky Sport Switzerland.

The Bundesliga club have reportedly identified Gordon as a primary target to revitalise their attacking options under Vincent Kompany.

It is suggested that Bayern are prepared to test Newcastle’s resolve with a significant summer bid, viewing the England international as the ideal profile to bring directness and pace to the Allianz Arena.

Anthony Gordon meeting scheduled ahead of summer Bayern move

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is sought-after this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon was a notable absentee from Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, officially ruled out with a slight hip injury.

However, his absence has only fueled growing speculation regarding his long-term commitment to the club.

Anthony Gordon in England action (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Supporters fear the ex-Everton winger has already had his head turned by the lure of Champions League football in Munich.

In anticipation of a potential exit, Newcastle’s recruitment apparatus has reportedly begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.