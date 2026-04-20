Anthony Gordon meeting with Bayern Munich scheduled as Newcastle draw up list of replacements: report

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Anthony Gordon's time at Newcastle United could soon be coming to an end, if reports on the continent are to be believed

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on April 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Anthony Gordon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, with a formal meeting between the German giants and the player’s representatives scheduled, according to a report from Sky Sport Switzerland.

The Bundesliga club have reportedly identified Gordon as a primary target to revitalise their attacking options under Vincent Kompany.

It is suggested that Bayern are prepared to test Newcastle’s resolve with a significant summer bid, viewing the England international as the ideal profile to bring directness and pace to the Allianz Arena.

Anthony Gordon meeting scheduled ahead of summer Bayern move

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is sought-after this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon was a notable absentee from Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, officially ruled out with a slight hip injury.

However, his absence has only fueled growing speculation regarding his long-term commitment to the club.

Anthony Gordon of England during the international friendly match between England and Japan at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2026 in London, England.

Anthony Gordon in England action (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Supporters fear the ex-Everton winger has already had his head turned by the lure of Champions League football in Munich.

In anticipation of a potential exit, Newcastle’s recruitment apparatus has reportedly begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.