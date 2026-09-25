Quickfire Quiz 210: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz covers the beautiful game in all its beauty, far and wide. Let's find out what you know with 10 questions in 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, can you name the first goalscorer in every single Premier League season and arrange these players in order of their Premier League appearances from most to least?

Top-level English football changed in 1992, providing a convenient cut-off point for big trivia quizzes. Here's an example. Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

If you're up to date on women's football, we want you to list out every team currently competing in the top two divisions of women's football in England, namely the WSL and WSL2.

More into your history and men's football? Let's find out whether you can name every club to have played in England's top flight, either the First Division or the Premier League, since 1945.

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If that was easier at the top than the bottom, we have 15 questions each on the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, the 2006-07 season and the 1996-97 season. How much do you know about the top flight 10, 20 and 30 years ago?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!