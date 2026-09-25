Friday Football Quiz, episode 134: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Friday Football Quiz time.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 133

Congratulations, you're one week of three down with this international break – and this might just be the hardest one, given that there's not been much football yet – so to celebrate, we've got a new Friday Football Quiz.

You know how this one works by now: 20 questions ready whenever you are, spanning all of football, as we check just how good your ball knowledge truly is. Are you ready?

Moving from matchday trivia of past and present to the deep-seated heritage of global giants and domestic title races demands elite mental conditioning: so with more quizzes courtesy of Kwizly, we've drawn up a fresh selection designed to test whether your memory can span from Spanish transfer blockbusters to the historic archives of English silverware.

Whether you're recalling classic 2000s Barclays moments or modern tactical revolutions, we've got more to keep you going over the weekend – courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re launching straight into a decade-spanning retrospective of English top-flight drama. First, step back two decades into the classic era and see if you can answer 15 questions about the Premier League in 2006-07, revisiting iconic goals, blockbuster transfers, and historic title battles. Once you’ve conquered mid-2000s trivia, fast-forward ten years to test your modern recall on the 2016-17 Premier League season, an era defined by tactical masterclasses, record-breaking win streaks, and star-studded dugouts.

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If your scouting network excels at clinical goalscoring records or macro-level trophy counts, we have a stacked double-header waiting in the tunnel. Put your penalty-box memory to the ultimate test by attempting to name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick, celebrating every lethal marksman to take home a match ball since 1992. After auditing top-flight firepower, scale up your historical knowledge and see if you can sort these teams by their league titles, ranking domestic and continental giants by their historic trophy haul.

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Finally, pull up a seat in the dugout for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 71, with clues on derbies, dancers and Dutch delights,. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club—our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.