Liverpool boss Arne Slot gives update on injured Giorgi Mamardashvili
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By Callum Rice-Coates published
Liverpool were dealt an injury blow in the Merseyside derby
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Liverpool were celebrating a memorable Merseyside derby victory on Sunday after Virgil van Dijk headed home a 100th-minute winner.
It was a major boost to Liverpool's Champions League qualification chances, and gave them the bragging rights over Everton in the first derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
But it was not entirely positive news for the Reds as they made the short trip home.