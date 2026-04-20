Liverpool boss Arne Slot gives update on injured Giorgi Mamardashvili

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Liverpool were dealt an injury blow in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on after his side drew 1-1 with Tottenham in the Premier League
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has a fresh injury concern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool were celebrating a memorable Merseyside derby victory on Sunday after Virgil van Dijk headed home a 100th-minute winner.

It was a major boost to Liverpool's Champions League qualification chances, and gave them the bragging rights over Everton in the first derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Goalkeeper injury leaves Liverpool down to bare bones