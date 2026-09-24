How to watch Netherlands vs Germany for FREE: Live stream and TV details for HUGE Nations League contest, team news

Jurgen Klopp is set to begin his tenure as Germany boss

Watch Netherlands vs Germany as Jurgen Klopp faces off against Xavi in the dugouts.

Read on for all the details regarding a FREE stream, so you can tune in and watch the game from wherever you are in the world.

A mouthwatering clash takes place in Amsterdam this evening, as the Netherlands host Germany in a battle of European giants.

Klopp has assumed the reigns in one dugout, whilst former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi is in the other, making this one a clash of tactical styles.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Netherlands vs Germany on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Germany for free? Yes. Netherlands vs Germany will be streamed for free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland with English commentary. NPO 3 in the Netherlands and RTL in Germany will also broadcast the match. Outside your usual country today? Watch your stream from anywhere in the world with NordVPN.

Team News

🇳🇱 Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Timber, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo



🇩🇪 Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Kimmich, Nmecha; Adeyemi, Musiala, Schade; Havertz

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in the UK

Netherlands vs Germany is available on Prime Video in the UK.

It is a pay-per-view game meaning you will have to pay £2.49 for the privilege of watching the game.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch the Netherlands vs Germany on Fubo TV.

You can also tune in via ViX.

Watch Nations League football on Fubo TV You'll need the Pro Plan to watch Netherlands vs Germany, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Netherlands vs Germany on beIN Sports.

Watch Netherlands vs Germany on beIN Sports Subscriptions start at $16.99/month or $169.99/year with a 7-day free trial also available to new users.

Netherlands vs Germany: Match preview

The Netherlands and Germany begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaigns on Thursday night when they meet at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

It is an intriguing Group A2 opener, with both nations entering a new era under new head coaches. Xavi will take charge of the Netherlands for the first time, while Klopp will make his competitive debut as Germany boss following his appointment after the 2026 World Cup.

Xavi has already made a notable selection decision by leaving out Memphis Depay, the Netherlands' record goalscorer, from his first squad. Captain Virgil van Dijk remains central to his plans, while the squad also boasts plenty of attacking quality in Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey and Noa Lang. Brobbey comes into the game in particularly strong form after scoring a hat-trick for Sunderland in their recent Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

Germany's focus, meanwhile, will be on Klopp's first competitive match in charge. He has surprisingly named a 44-man squad, which has been split into two groups for the two gameweeks. The squad includes 11 players who have never previously featured for Die Mannschaft.

For this fixture, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Kevin Schade are all part of the squad while Marc-André ter Stegen make his first reappearance in a Germany squad since the 2025 Nations League finals.

The fixture is a repeat of the corresponding Nations League meeting from 2024. The sides drew 2-2 in Amsterdam before Germany won 1-0 in Munich later that month. Germany have won 18 of the 48 previous meetings, while the Netherlands have won 12.

Squads

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen)

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Aké (Fenerbahçe), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Gjivai Zechiël (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Ruben van Bommel (PSV)

Germany

Goalkeepers: Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Alexander Nubel (Besiktas), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Ajax)

Defenders: Hennes Behrens (Augsburg), Yann Aurel Bisseck (Internazionale), Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich), Max Rosenfelder (Freiburg), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Philipp Treu (Freiburg), Josha Vagnoman (Stuttgart)

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Bambase Conte (Hoffenheim), Yannik Engelhardt (Freiburg), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Anton Stach (Leeds United)

Forwards: Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Prediction

Netherlands 2-1 Germany

Brian Brobbey has been a real handful at the moment, and we think the Sunderland man will score in this one.