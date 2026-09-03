The Women's Super League is back for 2026/27 and there is plenty to get excited about. For the first time in 10 years, the defending champions aren't from the capital after Manchester City broke Chelsea's run of eight titles in nine seasons (Arsenal won it in 2019). That's not the only thing that's new, with two-time Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas joining the ambitious London City Lionesses and two extra teams in the WSL this term, following the league's expansion to 14 clubs. FourFourTwo has all the broadcast information you need to watch every game live.

It will be fascinating to see if City can defend their title after an incredible season in which they won a league and cup double for the first time. Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw will surely have a big role to play, after winning the Golden Boot for the third successive campaign in 2025/26 and then picking up the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award. City will be pushed hard by Chelsea and Arsenal, who have both refreshed their squads and look well-placed to challenge.

London City Lionesses are also one to watch, with billionaire owner Michele Kang bankrolling a host of high-profile signings including Spain star Putellas and former England goalkeeper Mary Earps. There is a new face leading Manchester United, with Eva Olid replacing long-serving manager Marc Skinner this summer, while the league's expansion saw three sides promoted from WSL2 — Birmingham City, Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic — with the Addicks back in the top tier for the first time since 2008.

In this guide, we'll show you how to watch Women's Super League live streams in the UK, US, and around the world — including for FREE - and how you can use a VPN to tune in while you're abroad.

Can I watch WSL for free? Yes! There are several ways to watch the Women's Super League for free in 2026/27. Select matches will be broadcast worldwide at no cost on the Women's Super League YouTube Channel, while UK viewers will be able to watch 19 games live for free on BBC iPlayer during the campaign, including Chelsea vs Aston Villa on Saturday, September 5. Meanwhile, WSL fans in the US can stream selected matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is completely free. Outside the US or UK? Access your free Women's Super League streams with NordVPN — more on that below.

How to watch WSL from anywhere

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Women's Super League games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

WSL live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

NordVPN is the best, so say our good friends across the office at TechRadar.

How to watch WSL in the UK

Fans in the UK have plenty of options for their Women's Super League streams. Sky Sports is the primary destination to watch the action, with 163 matches live across the 2026/27 campaign, plus the end-of-season play-off. Select games will also be shown on the Sky Sports WSL YouTube Channel.

Sky Sports packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a new 24-month Sky TV contract. It is a great time to subscribe, with the new Premier League season also recently underway and at least 215 fixtures exclusively live.

The other 19 matches will be live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, as mentioned above — you just need a TV licence and a BBC iPlayer registration. Meanwhile, certain games will also be on the Women's Super League YouTube Channel.

If you're travelling outside the UK during the season, make sure you use NordVPN to access your WSL streams.

How to watch WSL in the US

CBS Sports is the new home of the Women's Super League in the US, with 183 matches set to be broadcast live on the Paramount+ streaming service across the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, one game per week will be shown on CBS Sports Network and select fixtures will be live on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, which also gets you access to hundreds of games in the Champions League, Europa League, EFL, Carabao Cup and more.

You can also access Paramount+ Essential for next to nothing if you take out a 30-day Walmart+ subscription for $1.

Outside the US during the Women's Super League season? Use NordVPN to access your usual streams.

How to watch WSL in Australia

As with the Premier League, Stan Sport has the rights to show every single Women's Super League game across the 2026/27 season.

Better still, it's now even cheaper to watch Down Under because Stan have introduced a new Basic tier with ads at AU$9.99. You'll also need the AU$20 Sport add-on, but you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for AU$29.99 a month.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a NordVPN (try 100% risk-free) to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

Other WSL live streams around the world

The Women's Super League is becoming more and more popular around the world and you can now watch live coverage in several countries — here are a few providers in select locations:

Click to find out more 👇 Africa The Women's Super League 2026/27 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Dubai TV, which shows matches in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries, and Azam TV, the broadcaster in Sub-Saharan Africa. Canada Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the Women's Super League in Canada. Mexico and Central America FOX will show Women's Super League action in 2026/27 across Mexico and Central America. Ireland Sky Sports has the broadcast rights for the Women's Super League 2026/27 in Ireland. South East Asia Viewers in South East Asia can tune into the Women's Super League on bein SPORTS. China In China, the Women's Super League 2026/27 will be shown by Migu, Huya and iQiyi. Japan U-NEXT has the broadcast rights for the Women's Super League 2026/27 in Japan. Pan-Regional Dedicated women's channel W-sport will show the Women's Super League 2026/27 across multiple regions. The platform is available in several European countries, plus parts of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

The Women's Super League 2026/27 season kicks off on Friday, September 4, with the final day of the campaign on Sunday, May 23, 2027.

The fixtures on the opening weekend are as follows: (all times BST)

Friday, September 4: London City Lionesses vs Manchester United (7pm)

Saturday, September 5: Chelsea vs Aston Villa (12.30pm)

Sunday, September 6: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal (12pm)

Sunday, September 6: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United (12pm)

Sunday, September 6: Crystal Palace vs Everton (2pm)

Sunday, September 6: Charlton Athletic vs Liverpool (2pm)

Sunday, September 6: Manchester City vs Birmingham City (2pm)