'It’s clear what’s being influenced here' Ivan Toney hits out at Saudi Pro League referee and implies Cristiano Ronaldo's club are being favoured

Ivan Toney put the Saudi officials on blast and implied they may be playing favourites

Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney has let his feelings be known about the refereeing in his side's 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha on Wednesday night.

The result leaves third-placed Al-Ahli four points adrift of top-of-the-table Al-Nassr, who also have a game in hand with seven games left to play, compared with just six for Al-Ahli and second-placed Al-Hilal.

Toney strongly implied his belief that the league leaders are being favoured in the title race.

'It might get me into trouble but I'm a man that says it how it is'

Ivan Toney was less than impressed with the officiating (Image credit: Getty Images)

The flashpoint came after Al-Ahli twice had penalty appeals for handball turned down, with the second coming in added time with the score level at 1-1 after Toney's first-half goal was cancelled out by Al-Fayha's Jason.

Al-Ahli protested the decision after VAR decided not to overturn the referee's original on-pitch decision, and the anger continued after the final whistle when Toney took to the mic.

Ivan Toney has 27 goals in as many Saudi Pro League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As transcribed by Goal, Toney told Thmanyah after the game: "The big talking point was the two penalties. It's clear as day.

"I don't know what more you want him to do - pick the ball up with two hands, are yo