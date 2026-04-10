'It’s clear what’s being influenced here' Ivan Toney hits out at Saudi Pro League referee and implies Cristiano Ronaldo's club are being favoured
The former Brentford striker gave a deeply unimpressed interview on the pitch after his Al-Ahli side lost ground in the title race with Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
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Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney has let his feelings be known about the refereeing in his side's 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha on Wednesday night.
The result leaves third-placed Al-Ahli four points adrift of top-of-the-table Al-Nassr, who also have a game in hand with seven games left to play, compared with just six for Al-Ahli and second-placed Al-Hilal.
Toney strongly implied his belief that the league leaders are being favoured in the title race.
'It might get me into trouble but I'm a man that says it how it is'
The flashpoint came after Al-Ahli twice had penalty appeals for handball turned down, with the second coming in added time with the score level at 1-1 after Toney's first-half goal was cancelled out by Al-Fayha's Jason.
Al-Ahli protested the decision after VAR decided not to overturn the referee's original on-pitch decision, and the anger continued after the final whistle when Toney took to the mic.
As transcribed by Goal, Toney told Thmanyah after the game: "The big talking point was the two penalties. It's clear as day.
"I don't know what more you want him to do - pick the ball up with two hands, are yo