Cape Verde World Cup 2026 squad: Bubista's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

Features
By published

The Cape Verde World Cup 2026 squad have made history as the nation's first ever to qualify for the tournament

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 squad: Praia , Cape Verde - 13 October 2025; Roberto Lopes, left, and Deroy Duarte of Cape Verde celebrate their side&#039;s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the FIFA World Cup 2026 African qualifying match between Cape Verde and Eswatini at Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia, Cape Verde. (Photo By Cristiano Barbosa/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Roberto Lopes, left, and Deroy Duarte (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Cape Verde World Cup 2026 squad are one of four debutants at the tournament.

The nation is made up of a collection of islands in the Atlantic Ocean, have a population of 525,000, and are the third smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup, behind Curacao and Iceland.

Being such a small nation, means they come with some extraordinary stories, including that of Roberto Lopes, who was born in Ireland and plies his trade for Shamrock Rovers. He was contacted via LinkedIn and has been a regular since 2019.

They reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 edition of the African Cup of Nations, the joint best result the country has ever had.

Across their entire squad they have just one player who plays in Europe’s top five leagues, Logan Costa, who plays for Villarreal.

While unlikely, we could see Bebe of ex-Manchester United fame line up for them in Canada, Mexico and the United States. However, his last cap did come almost a year ago and he is currently playing in the third division of Spanish football.

Squad

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

  • GK: Vozinha (Chaves)
  • GK: Marcio Rosa (Montana)
  • GK: Bruno Varela (Al-Hazem)
  • DF: Stopira (Torreense)
  • DF: Diney (Al Bataeh)
  • DF: Ricardo Santos (Swansea City)
  • DF: Kelvin Pires (SJK)
  • DF: Wagner Pina (Trabzonspor)
  • DF: Sidny Lopes Cabral (Estrela da Amadora)
  • DF: Jojo (Vizela)
  • DF: David Moreira (Sporting CP)
  • MF: Kevin Pina (Krasnodar)
  • MF: Joao Paulo (Otelul Galati)
  • MF: Jamiro Monteiro (PEC Zwolle)
  • MF: Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets Razgrad)
  • MF: Laros Duarte (Puskas Akademia)
  • MF: Telmo Arcanjo (Vitoria de Guimaraes)
  • MF: Ailson Tavares (Beitar Jerusalem)
  • FW: Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia)
  • FW: Garry Rodrigues (Apollon Limassol)
  • FW: Alessio da Cruz (Athletic)
  • FW: Willy Semedo (Omonia)
  • FW: Helio Varela (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
  • FW: Ryan Mendes (Igdir) (captain)
  • FW: Nuno da Costa (Istanbul Basaksehir)
  • FW: Heriberto Tavares (Maccabi Netanya)

Fixtures and results

November 17, 2025: Cape Verde 1–1 (0–2 p) Egypt, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

November 13, 2025: Iran 0–0 (5–4 p) Cape Verde, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

October 13, 2026: Cape Verde 3–0 Eswatini, Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde, Praia, Cape Verde

October 8, 2026: Libya 3–3 Cape Verde, Tripoli Stadium, Tripoli, Libya

September 9, 2026: Cape Verde 1–0 Cameroon, Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde, Praia, Cape Verde

September 4, 2026: Mauritius 0–2 Cape Verde, Cote d'Or National Sports Complex, Saint Pierre, Mauritius

June 8: Georgia 1–1 Cape Verde, Ramaz Shengelia Stadium, Kutaisi, Georgia

June 3: Malaysia 0–3 Cape Verde, Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

May 29: Malaysia 1–1 Cape Verde, Kuala Lumpur Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 25, 2026: Angola 1–2 Cape Verde, Estadio 11 de Novembro, Luanda, Angola

March 20, 2026: Cape Verde 1–0 Mauritius, Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde, Praia, Cape Verde

Manager

Who is Cape Verde's manager?

Head coach of Cape Verde national team Pedro Leitao Brito, commonly known as Bubista, winner of the African Head Coach of the Year award at the CAF Awards ceremony, makes a statement to the press after receiving the honor in Sale, Morocco on November 19, 2025.

Bubista, picking up Coach of the Year award at the CAF Awards ceremony (Image credit: Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Bubista has taken Cape Verde to three major tournaments in his time as manager since taking over in 2020.

Under his stewardship, in 2023 they reached the quarter-finals for the second time in their history.He has an impressive 48% win rate as manager.

He played 28 times for his country, captaining them on several occasions.

Star player

Who is Cape Verde's star player?

Cape Verde&#039;s forward #20 Ryan Mendes celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal after a penalty kick during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Cape Verde and Mauritania at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 29, 2024.

Ryan Mendes is integral to Cape Verde (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ryan Mendes is both Cape Verde’s most capped player, and highest goalscorer of all time.

The forward is 35 and will be 36 by the time the World Cup kicks off in June, making it likely to be his only appearance at the tournament for his country.

He captains the squad as well as leading the attack, and will hoping to make the most of the opportunity to lead his nation at their first ever World Cup.

Best XI

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.