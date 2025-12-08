Is Wolves vs Man United on TV? Live streams, how to watch as struggling Wanderers welcome the Red Devils to the Black Country

Watch Wolves vs Manchester United today as Wolves continue their quest for a third Premier League point of the season. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wolves vs Manchester United key information • Date: Monday, 8 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN

You almost have to admire the consistency of Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose aversion to Premier League points this season is beginning to feel potentially historic.

The most pessimistic Manchester United fans might be envisaging a 'Dr United' scenario at Molineux on Monday night but Nottingham Forest supporters were saying similar before the last game. It just isn't happening.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Manchester United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United in the UK

Wolves vs Manchester United will be shown live on Sky Sports at 8.00pm on Monday.

It will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Paying for the relevant subscriptions but will be outside the UK this weekend? NordVPN is our VPN recommendation to ensure your usual access can continue.

Watch Wolves vs Manchester United in the US

Wolves vs Manchester United will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Manchester United through Stan Sport.

Is there a Wolves vs Manchester United free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game, but you may be able to watch Wolves vs Manchester United for free using a free broadcaster trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering, as we all often do.

Watch Wolves vs Manchester United from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Wolves vs Manchester United: Premier League preview

Wolves beat Man United twice in 2024-25 without conceding a goal. A 2-0 Boxing Day win at Molineux was followed in April by a 1-0 win at a Europa League-distracted Old Trafford.

It's entirely normal for one season's results to have no tangible effect on the next but it's noteworthy that Matheus Cunha scored a goal and claimed an assist against the Red Devils at home.

The Brazilian signed for Man United in the summer and no adequate replacement has been acquired – no great surprise, given Cunha's impact in Old Gold.

United could do with a remedy of their own but winning at Wolves would do very little to get their season back on track.

Tickets

Amorim was criticised for an overabundance of caution in his team's 1-1 draw at home against West Ham United on Thursday. Having taken the lead just before the hour, they went on to concede anyway.

Those dropped points against a team in the relegation zone mean that Man United start the Premier League weekend in eighth place when a leap into the European spots had been a possibility.

Amorim's Red Devils could easily find themselves in the bottom half of the table when they roll into Wolverhampton on Monday but two points in 14 games is two points in 14 games.

Wolves showed some fight against Aston Villa but precious little in Wednesday's loss to Forest. Rob Edwards must be thinking he needs a miracle just to pick up a third point.

Wolves vs Manchester United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 0-2 Manchester United

Wolves will win at some point this season. As tempting as it is to fall into the trap of predicting this is that point, it's not. Away win.