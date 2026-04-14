Liverpool in talks with future captain over huge deal: report

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Liverpool are trying to fend off interest from Real Madrid, again

Arne Slot participates in the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 match between FC Internazionale and FC Liverpool in Milano, Italy, on December 9, 2025, at Giuseppe Meazza stadium
Arne Slot will hope to have this one over the line soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are progressing with talks over a new contract for one of their key players, as he attracts interest from Real Madrid.

The Reds already know they are to lose two key figures in the dressing room this summer, with both Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson set to depart at the end of the season.

Liverpool combat Real Madrid interest with ‘significant’ new deal