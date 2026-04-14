Liverpool in talks with future captain over huge deal: report
Liverpool are trying to fend off interest from Real Madrid, again
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Liverpool are progressing with talks over a new contract for one of their key players, as he attracts interest from Real Madrid.
The Reds already know they are to lose two key figures in the dressing room this summer, with both Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson set to depart at the end of the season.
That puts Liverpool immediately on the back foot, needing two replacements, and so they are therefore unlikely to want to lose many other key members of the squad.