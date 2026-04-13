Manchester City to assess crucial injury ahead of Arsenal clash

Pep Guardioa's side moved within six points of leaders Arsenal on Sunday

The race for the Premier League title took another huge twist at the weekend, as Manchester City retook the initiative ahead of their upcoming showdown against Arsenal.

After watching Mikel Arteta’s side slump to a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick-off, City were able to claim a vital 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side are now just six points behind the Gunners.

City also have a game in hand and the two sides are set to meet this Sunday, meaning that the title race remains wide open as we head into the final month of the season.

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