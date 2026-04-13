Manchester City to assess crucial injury ahead of Arsenal clash

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Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are gearing up for a huge title clash next weekend

Manchester City&#039;s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts and then substitutes Manchester City&#039;s English midfielder #33 Nico O&#039;Reilly
Pep Guardioa's side moved within six points of leaders Arsenal on Sunday (Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

The race for the Premier League title took another huge twist at the weekend, as Manchester City retook the initiative ahead of their upcoming showdown against Arsenal.

After watching Mikel Arteta’s side slump to a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick-off, City were able to claim a vital 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side are now just six points behind the Gunners.

Manchester City to assess key injury

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