Pep Guardiola's Arsenal mind games revealed ahead of Manchester City title decider

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This weekend the Premier League prepares for a title showdown that could shape the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

The psychological chasm between Manchester City and Arsenal has never been more apparent, based on the decisions made by the two opposing coaches ahead of the fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly granted his Manchester City squad two full days off in the immediate lead-up to the clash, according to The Times.

Pep Guardiola says relax

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary&#039;s Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Southampton, England.

The pressure is on Mikel Arteta to deliver a trophy this season (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Guardiola is in effect sending a dual message: he trusts his players implicitly, and is entirely unbothered by the noise emanating from North London.

It also forces those of an Arsenal persuasion to wonder if City have already decided how they are going to take apart the champions-elect from a tactical standpoint.

In stark contrast,