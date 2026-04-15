Pep Guardiola's Arsenal mind games revealed ahead of Manchester City title decider

The psychological chasm between Manchester City and Arsenal has never been more apparent, based on the decisions made by the two opposing coaches ahead of the fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly granted his Manchester City squad two full days off in the immediate lead-up to the clash, according to The Times.

The somewhat unconventional decision could almost be interpreted as a classic mind game technique, publicly displaying feelings of relaxation before what could prove to be a season-defining match for both teams.

Pep Guardiola says relax

The pressure is on Mikel Arteta to deliver a trophy this season (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Guardiola is in effect sending a dual message: he trusts his players implicitly, and is entirely unbothered by the noise emanating from North London.

It also forces those of an Arsenal persuasion to wonder if City have already decided how they are going to take apart the champions-elect from a tactical standpoint.

In stark contrast,