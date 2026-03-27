Tottenham Hotspur staff member blows whistle on Spurs' season-long issues

Spurs' 2025/26 has largely been a write-off given the expectations at the beginning of the campaign were to challenge for Europe under new boss Thomas Frank.

What began as a promising start, beating Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in August, has become a fight for Premier League survival and potentially a third managerial change before the end of the season.

Igor Tudor has replaced Frank in the dugout but the Croatian is still searching for a first league win. Spurs, meanwhile are in desperate need of victories given their precarious position in the Premier League standings - one point and one place above the drop zone.

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Has Spurs goalkeeper Vicario played with an injury all season?

Spurs keeper Vicario (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the long-running sagas of Spurs' campaign has been the perception and performances of first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian has come in and out of form, which culminated in the 29-year-old being dropped for Tottenham's Round of 16 first leg tie with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

After 17 minutes and three goals conceded, though, his replacement, Antonin Kinsky, was hooked by Tudor and replaced by the man he was supposed to be replacing.

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A member of the Spurs' backroom staff appears to have offered a reason for Vicario's pendulum-like form this season, in a post shared on his personal Instagram account.

Goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte posted on his Instagram