‘I hope Mary Earps is remembered for being the first goalkeeper to win the Euros with the Lionesses and for being voted the world’s best, not for other things’ Former England star pays tribute to shot-stopper, after book launch controversy
The Lionesses’ major tournament hero has received criticism for what she wrote about Hannah Hampton in her new autobiography
Former England number one Rachel Brown-Finnis hopes Mary Earps’ Lionesses legacy won’t be tainted by the controversy sparked by her autobiography.
The Paris Saint Germain shot-stopper caused a stir by publicly questioning Sarina Wiegman’s decision to replace her with Hannah Hampton as England’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Euro 2025.
Earps’ decision to reveal private conversations with Wiegman and criticise Hampton drew significant amounts of criticism.
Brown-Finnis pays tribute to Earps
Brown-Finnis is concerned that media furore could have a lasting impression on Earps’ reputation.
“I just hope Mary Earps is remembered for being the first ever female goalkeeper to win the Euros with the Lionesses and being the first ever English player to be voted the world’s best goalkeeper, not for anything else,” she told FourFourTwo.
“When I was in the England squad, Mary was my number three goalkeeper and she’s admitted there were times she never thought she’d be England number one.
“So for her to come in, be backed by Sarina Wiegman, be that number one and carry that position so well, going toe to toe with Nike to make sure England goalkeeper shirts could be bought in a landmark agreement and carrying the mantle to elevate the position, she should be remembered for that.”
Brown-Finnis was speaking at an event for The Pools Foundation to mark its launch through a first charitable donation of £100,000 to Teenage Cancer Trust.
The 82-cap Lioness had a particularly poignant reason for supporting the cause, having experienced the horrors of watching her nephew battle blood cancer at a young age.
“The donation will make such a difference to young people who are going through such a trying, testing time,” Brown-Finnis said.
“My little nephew was younger than a teenager, but went through exactly what these teenagers are going through. He’s come out the other end thankfully after three or four years of being hospital.
“So I know first hand what these young people are going through, how it shapes their life, but also some of the help provided, what joy that brings and what life-affirming experiences these young people can have through helpers like the Teenage Cancer Trust.”
