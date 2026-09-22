Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres in talks for 'expensive' departure: report

Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres is edging towards a January exit.

The Swede signed for the Gunners last summer as a long-awaited focal point in attack to spearhead manager Mikel Arteta's side – and his first season back in English football was, on paper at least, a success.

But though Gyokeres netted 21 goals in all competitions and was Arsenal's top scorer, as they won a first Premier League title in 22 years and reached just a second-ever Champions League final, it hasn't all been plain sailing.

Viktor Gyokeres' Arsenal exit gathers pace, as Milan plan 'expensive' move

Arteta has favoured Kai Havertz this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his healthy goal return as Emirates Stadium no.9, Gyokeres has been criticised at times over the last 12 months for his all-round game, with his hold-up play and aerial threat severely lacking.

FourFourTwo understands that the 28-year-old was touted for sale over the summer – and with Arteta opting not to bring Gyokeres off the bench in the Premier League before the transfer window closed, Kai Havertz has been preferred in attack.

Havertz started the season well (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

PianetaMilan reports that Milan are weighing up a move for the centre-forward, with exploratory contact explored.

The Rossoneri signed Goncalo Ramos over the summer but the Portuguese has struggled to hit the ground running – and new manager Ruben Amorim can certainly unlock the best of Gyokeres, as proven during his stint at Sporting.

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The Swedish international struck 97 times in 102 matches in Lisbon, with a league return in Portugal of better than a goal-a-game, prompting Arsenal to secure him as a much-needed killer in attack.

Gyokeres' poor appearances in Europe and the Carabao Cup, however, have suggested that Havertz is the undisputed first-choice centre-forward at Arsenal, while Mikel Merino also offers presence in attack.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal are still keen to improve in attack, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all departing over the summer – and only Christos Tzolis replacing the trio.

Gyokeres thrived under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

This new report suggests that Milan would like a loan deal, with the 28-year-old unhappy with his lack of playing time – and FourFourTwo believes that the player himself would rather play elsewhere than sit on a bench for the Premier League champions.

Arteta is still interested in Julian Alvarez, who has yet to be fully reintegrated at Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona have cooled their interest.

Gyokeres is worth €65 million, as per Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Leeds United when Premier League action returns after the international break.