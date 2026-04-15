Why Mary Earps being honoured at Wembley was important to close the Lionesses saga

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A long-awaited tribute helped bring closure to one of the most talked-about sagas in Lionesses history

Mary Earps poses for a photo with Debbie Hewitt
(Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Mary Earps was honoured at Wembley ahead of England’s fixture against Spain, following her international retirement last year.

The tribute came after months of tension surrounding the timing of her exit ahead of Euro 2025 and subsequent controversial comments made in her autobiography.

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Closing the chapter on a complicated farewell

NOORDWIJK AAN ZEE, NETHERLANDS - JULY 01: Hannah Hampton and Mary Earps of England during a training session on July 01, 2024 in Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Earps played a huge role in England's success in Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

When Mary Earps walked out at Wembley Stadium to be honoured ahead of kick-off, it felt like more than just a routine presentation. It felt necessary to end the noise on a complicated international retirement.

After months of debate among supporters, the moment allowed Lionesses fans to properly acknowledge one of their most influential players of recent times.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Mary Earps attends BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2024 at Dock10 Studios on December 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Earps won Sports Personality of the Year in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

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