Why Mary Earps being honoured at Wembley was important to close the Lionesses saga

Mary Earps was honoured at Wembley ahead of England’s fixture against Spain, following her international retirement last year.

The tribute came after months of tension surrounding the timing of her exit ahead of Euro 2025 and subsequent controversial comments made in her autobiography.

The moment offered a sense of closure for the European championship-winning goalkeeper and fans, who were able to celebrate her incredible England career.

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Closing the chapter on a complicated farewell

Earps played a huge role in England's success in Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

When Mary Earps walked out at Wembley Stadium to be honoured ahead of kick-off, it felt like more than just a routine presentation. It felt necessary to end the noise on a complicated international retirement.

After months of debate among supporters, the moment allowed Lionesses fans to properly acknowledge one of their most influential players of recent times.

Earps won Sports Personality of the Year in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

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