Why Mary Earps being honoured at Wembley was important to close the Lionesses saga
A long-awaited tribute helped bring closure to one of the most talked-about sagas in Lionesses history
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Mary Earps was honoured at Wembley ahead of England’s fixture against Spain, following her international retirement last year.
The tribute came after months of tension surrounding the timing of her exit ahead of Euro 2025 and subsequent controversial comments made in her autobiography.
The moment offered a sense of closure for the European championship-winning goalkeeper and fans, who were able to celebrate her incredible England career.Article continues below
Closing the chapter on a complicated farewell
When Mary Earps walked out at Wembley Stadium to be honoured ahead of kick-off, it felt like more than just a routine presentation. It felt necessary to end the noise on a complicated international retirement.
After months of debate among supporters, the moment allowed Lionesses fans to properly acknowledge one of their most influential players of recent times.
The last few mont