Lionesses mark 500th game with special shirt
England Women will celebrate their 500th international with a commemorative shirt and celebrations honouring past and present Lionesses
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As the Lionesses prepare to play their 500th international match against Iceland in Reykjavik, they are marking the occasion with a special pre-match shirt.
Nike have released a commemorative shirt, which will be debuted in Iceland as part of the milestone celebrations, with fans also able to purchase the limited edition shirt.
This is as part of celebrations taking place to honour the Lionesses' history, trailblazers, and recent achievements.
Landmark 500th game celebrations
The Lionesses will mark a historic milestone as they play their 500th international fixture against Iceland on Saturday 18 April in Reykjavik, as a crucial part of their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign.
To commemorate the occasion, the team will wear a bespoke Nike limited edition 500th anniversary pre-match top, inspired by the original Women’s FA logo and designed as a tribute to the pioneers of women’s football.
Celebrating five decades of progress and achievement in women’s football in England, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the limited-edition anniversary shirt online.
The celebrations began at Wembley on Tuesday night during their 499th match against Spain - where England beat the world champions 1-0.
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