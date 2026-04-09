‘The more people who know you, the more people who also hate you’ Lucy Bronze on the dark side of fame that has crept into women’s football

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As the women’s game reaches new heights, Lucy Bronze reveals the darker side of fame and the reality of social media

Lucy Bronze looking frustrated
Lucy Bronze has opened up to FourFourTwo about the darker side of fame as women's football grows (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Bronze has opened up on the emotional toll that comes with life at the top of football and the perils of social media.

The Chelsea and England defender says increased visibility in women’s football has brought in more fans, but also more hostility towards players.

‘Everyone builds you up, then tears you down’

Lucy Bronze of Chelsea celebrates with the trophy following her team&#039;s victory in the Subway Women&#039;s League Cup Final match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Pride Park on March 15, 2025

Bronze has won almost everything in football and has her eyes on the 2027 World Cup (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

As the women’s game continues to grow, so too does the scrutiny, something Bronze believes players are still adapting to.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Bronze said: “Mentally, the game has changed. Fifteen years ago, no one was there to talk about you, whether it was good or bad. As my career grew and I became a better player, the spotlight was on me.