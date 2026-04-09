‘The more people who know you, the more people who also hate you’ Lucy Bronze on the dark side of fame that has crept into women’s football
As the women’s game reaches new heights, Lucy Bronze reveals the darker side of fame and the reality of social media
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Lucy Bronze has opened up on the emotional toll that comes with life at the top of football and the perils of social media.
The Chelsea and England defender says increased visibility in women’s football has brought in more fans, but also more hostility towards players.
As one of football's most decorated players, Bronze admits the darker side of fame is something she has had to learn to live with after more than a decade in the spotlight.
‘Everyone builds you up, then tears you down’
As the women’s game continues to grow, so too does the scrutiny, something Bronze believes players are still adapting to.
Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Bronze said: “Mentally, the game has changed. Fifteen years ago, no one was there to talk about you, whether it was good or bad. As my career grew and I became a better player, the spotlight was on me.