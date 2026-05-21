Heineken’s ‘Oslo’ Women's Champions League takeover in London

As the UEFA Women’s Champions League final heads to Oslo this weekend, Heineken is taking over a different capital city this weekend.

With Norway’s advertising laws preventing alcohol brands promoting themselves in Oslo, the beer company is shifting its focus from the host city to a venue in east London.

Oslo Hackney will be transformed into a watch party dedicated to women’s football fans and grassroots communities, raising money for local communities supporting women’s football.

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From Oslo to London

(Image credit: Heineken)

This weekend’s Champions League final sees Barcelona take on OL Lyonnes at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Heineken is using this exciting showpiece as the backdrop for a wider initiative aimed at reinvesting money back into women’s football, through partnerships with local communities that support the game.

Heineken UWCL Oslo (Image credit: Heineken)

With advertising rules around alcohol in Norway preventing on-the-ground promotion in Oslo, the beer brand is committing to help fund community organisations supporting women’s football across the UK with every pint poured at the special watch party event contributing to the cause.

The company will also contribute additional funding beyond the night’s bar profits. Five organisations are set to benefit from the initiative: Baller FC, Goal Diggers FC, Romance FC, Victoria Park Vixens, and Women in Football - groups working across grassroots football, equality campaigns and inclusive access to the sport.

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Heineken recently extended their sponsorship of the UWCL through to 2030, and the activation forms part of Heineken’s ‘Fans Have More Friends’ campaign, centred on football fandom as a way of bringing people together in the stadium and beyond.

Former England internationals Toni Duggan and Izzy Christiansen will appear at the event for a live pre-match Q&A before kick-off.

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Former Barcelona player Toni Duggan said: “Fans of women’s football are a proper community who play an integral role in supporting the growth of the game. I will be watching the game with lots of other fans at Oslo in London but we’ll all be in Oslo, Norway in spirit! Good luck to both sides.”

Former OL Lyonnes player Izzy Christiansen added: “The Women’s Champions League final is one of the biggest moments in the football calendar, so it’s amazing to see Heineken using this as an opportunity to not only unite fans but also give back to the game. To be able to support this initiative and celebrate the final with fans at the same time is really special.”

Tickets are free via Eventbrite and you can register to attend the event here. Doors are open until late for supporters looking for an exciting and inclusive atmosphere to enjoy what is promises to be a memorable Champions League final between two European giants.