Why Manchester United can bring in Luke Shaw upgrade before Christmas - and keep Ruben Amorim's good run going

Manchester United seem to be finding at last a level of consistency.

Green shoots have started appearing at Old Trafford over the last month, with the Red Devils unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings.

With no Carabao Cup nor European football at all to contend with this season, Ruben Amorim has been allowed to get to work in implementing his three-at-the-back system, with another huge boost now seemingly on the horizon.

Ruben Amorim gets Manchester United boost as Luke Shaw looking over his shoulder

Everyone knew how tough a task the 40-year-old had on his hands when he took over a month ago, and you do still feel a lot will have to change at Old Trafford over the next couple of years for Manchester United.

Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia are the next trio to be out of contract in the summer, and the futures of Diogo Dalot, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all need resolving.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is starting to see signs of improvement (Image credit: Getty Images)

With defender Luke Shaw putting together a solid run of games, his position at left centre-back, you feel, is probably the one that is perhaps the most likely to be threatened by the news of Lisandro Martinez's impending return.

The Argentine international has been out of action for Manchester United since February, after rupturing his ACL against Crystal Palace last season at the Theatre of Dreams.

But after photos confirmed his Carrington return just last week, the former Ajax man is closing in on a return to first-team action, with FourFourTwo understanding that Martinez could be back for United's first game after the November international break.

Head coach Amorim has stressed the importance 'Licha' can have in his Manchester United team moving forward, and with Matthijs de Ligt and Maguire impressing already this term, you do feel it could be Shaw who is the most under-pressure defender.

"It's really good," said Amorim when quizzed on Martinez last week before his side faced Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is closing in on a return to first-team action (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He gives us that edge in every training session, that is also really good for us. The rest of the guys we have. I don't know about Harry Maguire, the rest are fit."

In FourFourTwo's view, Martinez would be a welcome bonus for Manchester United upon his return, given how much he complements Amorim's plans to build out from the back. One of the best progressive players in the Premier League, the Argentina international will be able to relieve pressure at vital moments and allow United's midfielders to spring attacks quicker and with better purpose.

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's early kick-off.