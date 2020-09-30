PSL scrap Telkom Knockout for 2020/21 season

Premier Soccer League Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has revealed that the Telkom Knockout will not form a part of the 2020/21 football calendar after the sponsors pulled out due to the financial implications of Covid-19.

The PSL Chairman held a press conference on Wednesday morning where he announced the start dates for the new season, while also unpacking details of the five-year deal with new title sponsor DSTV.

While those announcements were expected not many knew that Khoza would be announcing that the Telkom Knockout will not be a part of the new season after sponsors Telkom were forced to pull out due to the financial constraints caused by the global pandemic.

Khoza said that while the league will have one less competition this season, which he believes could be a blessing in disguise as they play catch up, the competition will return for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Chairman admitted that it will have a financial impact on the league but that they are prepared to whether the storm.