FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 17/11/25: English gaffer glory

Welcome to FourFourTwo’s Dating Game, the place where we rewind the clock to test your chronological mastery of the football world: today’s challenge focuses on the bedrock of the English game and the formation of a giant club that went on to dominate domestically and in Europe.

Today's question takes us back to when an English manager last stood tall at the pinnacle of the national game: In what year did an English manager last win the English league title (First Division/Premier League)?

We are seeking the four-digit year (YYYY) when a manager born in England guided a team to the league championship. It's a bittersweet challenge: a celebration of past success that highlights a significant, lengthy gap in modern football. You need to find the specific year this English manager led his side to a famous victory before the long wait began.

You have a total of six attempts to enter the four-digit year that marks the end of this particular era: just type in your guess and watch the grid illuminate either green or orange.

Every guess is an opportunity to learn and move closer to the correct answer. The history books are open: can you find the last page of this chapter?

