FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 17/11/25: English gaffer glory
Welcome back to FourFourTwo's Dating Game - can you answer our daily teaser?
Welcome to FourFourTwo’s Dating Game, the place where we rewind the clock to test your chronological mastery of the football world: today’s challenge focuses on the bedrock of the English game and the formation of a giant club that went on to dominate domestically and in Europe.
How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game
Today's question takes us back to when an English manager last stood tall at the pinnacle of the national game: In what year did an English manager last win the English league title (First Division/Premier League)?
We are seeking the four-digit year (YYYY) when a manager born in England guided a team to the league championship. It's a bittersweet challenge: a celebration of past success that highlights a significant, lengthy gap in modern football. You need to find the specific year this English manager led his side to a famous victory before the long wait began.
You have a total of six attempts to enter the four-digit year that marks the end of this particular era: just type in your guess and watch the grid illuminate either green or orange.
Every guess is an opportunity to learn and move closer to the correct answer. The history books are open: can you find the last page of this chapter?
Don't let your quizzing end with FourFourTwo's Dating Game: FourFourTwo is renowned as the primary source for the best football quizzes and trivia. Our vast library of challenges, brought to you with the help of Kwizly, ensures you'll never run out of ways to test your knowledge of the beautiful game.
We release brand new content daily, including our fan-favourite Friday Football Quiz and the perfectly puzzling Weekend Crossword. The easiest way to get every single challenge and a weekly dose of trivia gold? Sign up for our newsletter right now!
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.