Quiz! Can you name every city to have hosted a Champions League game?

Which city does this beautiful skyline belong to?

Today's football quiz is Champions League-themed – but not as you know it.

While some football quizzes will ask you to name the biggest clubs to have ever competed in Europe, today, the focus is instead on, well, Europe: we want you to name all 137 towns and cities to have ever welcomed the Champions League anthem.

You have 15 minutes on the clock, and in some cases, we'll accept the name of the biggest city closest to a smaller area (you'll see). Remember to sign in to leave your score and get hints – oh, and remember that not every Champions League host city has had a club in the competition…

