Quiz! Can you name every city to have hosted a Champions League game?
We're not looking for the clubs to have dominated Europe, we're looking for where they're from
Today's football quiz is Champions League-themed – but not as you know it.
THE PREDICTOR: Guess the correct scores for this week's UCL fixtures
While some football quizzes will ask you to name the biggest clubs to have ever competed in Europe, today, the focus is instead on, well, Europe: we want you to name all 137 towns and cities to have ever welcomed the Champions League anthem.
You have 15 minutes on the clock, and in some cases, we'll accept the name of the biggest city closest to a smaller area (you'll see). Remember to sign in to leave your score and get hints – oh, and remember that not every Champions League host city has had a club in the competition…
Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love
Consider this your advanced football qualification. We’ve got a fresh set of challenges to test your elite memory – from the biggest stadiums in England to the legendary Galacticos era in Madrid – so get ready for a serious challenge, all made possible by Kwizly.
We begin in the top flight. Can you name the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions? That’s a serious test of recent history! Then, switch your focus from opposition to loyalty: see if you can name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club.
Time to travel: from the Bernabeu to the biggest grounds in England. Are you able to get 100 per cent on our Real Madrid Galacticos quiz? Following that star-studded challenge, prove you know your infrastructure by naming the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity.
Finally, there's the ultimate brain-teaser to round things off. Grab a cup of coffee and tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 20, featuring clues on Red clubs, Red Bull clubs, and redemption stories. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter below for more great quizzes. Cheers!
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.