Quiz! Can you name every nation to have reached an international semi-final?

International football brings the beautiful game together in so many unique ways.

Take this summer's European Championships. Fans from all over Europe have flocked in their millions to Germany to catch players they often, week in and week out, either have no interest in or deliver words of hatred if they happen to sport opposition colours.

So now you're up to speed with our speech on international football, fancy a quiz on every team to have reached a major tournament semi-final? Go on then we hear you say!

We're giving you a healthy 15 minutes to name every nation to have reached a semi-final at either the World Cup, European Championship, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations, Asian Cup or OFC Men's Nations Cup. If you would be so kind?

There are 92 correct answers in total and we must admit this one will really have you racking your brains. But who doesn't love a good challenge after all?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name? We shall wait and see!

