Quiz! Can you name every nation to have reached an international semi-final?

By
published

How's your knowledge of international tournaments? Let's find out, shall we?

Lionel Messi
(Image credit: Getty Images)

International football brings the beautiful game together in so many unique ways.

Take this summer's European Championships. Fans from all over Europe have flocked in their millions to Germany to catch players they often, week in and week out, either have no interest in or deliver words of hatred if they happen to sport opposition colours.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.