FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71: Derbies, dancers and Dutch delights

Let's get stuck in to the new Weekend Crossword. Two-footed, if you must.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 70

There are 25 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. You know the drill. Get one right and it'll help with the next. Keep on going until you resolve the whole grid. Simple.

Remember to let us know how you got on in the comments.

To keep your football trivia chops sizzling away, we've got a huge collection of quizzes to get your teeth into. They'll test your knowledge of every team, player and manager you can think of all over the football world – all powered by Kwizly.

We have quizzes of all shapes and sizes, from this one focused on football's most legendary one-club men to this epic challenge to name as many Champions League teams between 1992 and 2026 as you can.

Over in the technical area, we're headed north of the border and straight underneath it again to name 15 of the Premier League's Scottish managers from one clue each. With those managers sorted, it's Premier League goalscorers next on the list: can you name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season since 1992-93?

Next, can you go three better and name every player to have scored a top-flight hat-trick in the Premier League era? You'll do well to get the lot, but we believe in you.

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We're not leaving international football experts behind, and some insight into how names are constructed around the world wouldn't go amiss for our final recommendation. Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities, decoding iconic starting XIs purely through flags and geographical footprints?

To keep your wits about you for every matchday, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.