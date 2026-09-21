Quiz! The Streets Football Won't Forget

How well do you know your football-related streets?

Streets won't forget? Mere child's play. Anyone can be all smoke and no fire. The game needs entertainers but there's no need to get carried away. No, we're more interested in the streets football won't forget. This FourFourTwo quiz will test your historical knowledge, geography, logic and memory, but only luck will take you into the upper echelons.

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For each of these street-based questions, we'll give you three wrong answers to go with the right one. You need to tell us which one that is. It's a tough ask but it's a 25 percent chance every time so don't phone in.

There are 10 questions all in and a mercifully short 3 minutes to attempt them all. You'll thank us for that. Whatever happens, let us know below how you get on.

FourFourTwo has a ton of football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. If you want a major challenge and have half an hour to spare in your day, you can try to name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick.

We also want to know whether you can name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from the first in 1992-93 all the way up to 2026-27. There are some memorable names in there and a few that will take some dredging of the ol' grey matter.

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Finally, can you name every team in the top two divisions of women's football in England and every top flight team in men's football in England since 1945?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 70 features clues on convincers, princes and principalities. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.