Pre-Match Poser no.45: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Diego Forlan, Romelu Lukaku, Neymar, Wayne Rooney. How are these players ordered?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we roll into the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Which Russian club is in an elite group with Blackburn Rovers, Celtic, Manchester City, Newcastle United and West Ham United?



A. It’s Zenit Saint Petersburg. We’ve listed the northernmost club to have won a major competition: the Premier League (Blackburn), the European Cup/Champions League (Celtic), the Club World Cup (Man City), the FA Cup (Newcastle – yes, you can also say they’re the furthest north to have won the first or second tier of English football) and Conference League (West Ham). Zenit are the northernmost winners of the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

You've got a solid week to chew over that, In the meantime, get stuck into these. If you know your Premier League and Champions League stuff, take on these quizzes, courtesy of Kwizly.

We'll begin with one of the biggest football quizzes ever served up by FourFourTwo or anyone else. Only real experts will get into the high hundreds in this epic challenge to name every team to have ever competed in the Champions League group stage, first group stage, league phase or first round. Is that you? Let's find out. Once you've exhausted your European clubs, let's shift to individual players and list as many Premier League hat-trick scorers as you can.

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If you have literally anything else you need to do today, you'll need something a little bit more concise on the quiz front. How about telling us which managers didn't manage the players we've named, or rattling your way through our Big Quiz of English football grounds?

Here's another one you might enjoy if the Premier League is your trivia wheelhouse. Can you arrange these groups of four players in order of how many Premier League appearances they made, from most to least?

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We're big fans of football crosswords, too. Why not take a bite out of FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 70, where you'll find clues on princes, legends, Wolves, heroes and much more.

To rubberstamp your quiz credentials, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis and then join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.