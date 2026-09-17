Quiz! Can you name every team competing in Europe this season?

This will get you started...

As the first round of league phase matches gets the European season underway in style, this FourFourTwo quiz presents one straightforward question with a whole host of tricky answers. How well do you know the teams playing in the three continental club competitions this season?

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The Champions League, Europa League and Conference League are each administered by way of a monolithic mega-table and we simply want to know if you can name every team populating them.

That adds up to a whopping 108 teams and you can have 20 minutes to tap each one out in search of a green light.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. If you enjoyed this one because it's a big 'un, try this on for size: Can you name every player to have ever scored a Premier League hat-trick?

We know you're busy, so we've got some snappier quizzes too. Here are a couple of them. Can you answer these questions about the Premier League in 2016-17 and name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

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But, if you do have some time on your hands today, we want you to name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from the inaugural 1992-93 season right up to 2026-27

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 69 features clues on boxers, badges and Barclaysmen. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.