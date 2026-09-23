Quiz! Can you name every team sponsor of the EFL Cup?

How much do you know about the League Cup?

What has one body, three arms and 66 years' worth of delighted owners? Why, it's the League Cup, of course! You might know it as the Football League Cup, the EFL Cup, or even by its association with one of its title sponsors. Those are the subject of this new FourFourTwo quiz.

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The Football League Cup began in in 1960. It was won by Aston Villa in its first season and Manchester City in its most recent, but it's been played under a variety of names in the intervening six-and-a-half decades.

There are 8 sponsors to name in total and you can have a swift 3 minutes to wrap your fingertips around them all.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Our other short quizzes for busy folk include these two: Can you answer these questions about the Premier League in 2016-17 and name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

If you fancy something with a bit more in the way of sheer size, we've got the Premier League quiz for you. Can you name every player to have ever scored a Premier League hat-trick?

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How about another? We want you to name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from the inaugural 1992-93 season right up to 2026-27.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71 features clues on derbies, dancers and Dutch delights. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.