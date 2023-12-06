Puma Future Z 1.4 boot review: Is this the best value football boot out there?

One of the most impressive boots on the market for its price range, the Puma Future Z 1.4 is perfect for creativity and a superb competitor against boots from Nike and Adidas

Over the last few years, the Puma Future range has quickly developed a reputation as one of the best in the market and is arguably the jewel in Puma’s football boot crown. These are for those full of flair and creativity as shown by the stars who wear them such as Neymar, James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

How we tested the Puma Future Z 1.4 boots

(Image credit: Future)

We wore a pair of the FG/AG Puma Future Z 1.4 on both grass and 4G. As the FG/AG classification suggests, these should be suitable for wear on both grass and artificial ground. However, they are better suited to use on grass than on AG in part due to the length of the studs.

Comfort and fit

(Image credit: Future)

The Puma Future is the most comfortable non-leather football boot from the three big brands. The EvoKnit upper is unbelievably soft out of the box, requiring no break in time whatsoever – you really do almost feel like you are wearing a pair of socks but with enough padding to feel adequately protected.

The Fuzionfit+ compression band around the midfoot and lace area gives the boots great lockdown. The band hugs your feet really nicely in a way that makes you feel at one with the boots. The lockdown is so good that Puma say laces are optional, but we would recommend keeping the laces in for the best possible fit. These are not particularly narrow so are one of the better options currently on the market for those with wider feet.

The Puma Future range does come up slightly long so those who prefer a snug fit may be better off going half a size down. We found that a half size down fit us better than true to size.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

The Puma Future Z 1.4 is technically a mid-cut boot with the slightly high collar, but we would say it sits on the borderline between low and mid. The upper features texturing called ‘Advanced Creator Zones’. These are most pronounced on the medial side and geared towards aiding dip and swerve when striking the ball and the slightly subtler zone on the lateral side is to help with ball control.

The medial texturing in particular is fairly noticeable but cannot be said to make a significant difference on the ball. The studs are something of a hybrid between the conical shape that are best suited for AG and bladed studs that work much better on FG with the top of the studs rounded with a sharper bottom.

On the pitch

The emphasis here is on creativity. While not remarkable, the soleplate allows for quick pivots while also offering enough an aggression that is suited to players who look to play quickly.

The combination of the lockdown from the compression band and the lightweight upper makes you feel as though you are barely wearing boots at all and is perfect for agile players looking to manoeuvre quickly into positions where they can make a difference for their team.

Summary

The Puma Future is a range that continues to go from strength to strength for a brand that has significantly closed the gap between themselves and the traditional big two in this market. At a price lower than all of the top-tier options from Nike or Adidas, the Puma Future is difficult to argue with.

