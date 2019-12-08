Richarlison News and Features
Date of birth: May 10, 1997
Instagram: @richarlison
Clubs: America Mineiro, Fluminese, Watford, Everton
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £35million
Arrived in English football in the summer of 2017, joining Watford from Fluminense in his home country of Brazil. Left Vicarage Road a year later to reunite with manager Marco Silva at Everton. Has thrived on Merseyside, earning a first call-up to the Brazil squad just a month after his move. Signed a new five-year contract with the Toffees in December 2019 and had been linked with a move to Barcelona.
News and features about Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison
Richarlison thriving after Ancelotti lightens his defensive load
Carlo Ancelotti insists points more important than performance
Richarlison stunner helps Everton overcome Pickford howler to beat Palace
Everton boss Ancelotti hopes to see Gomes back before end of February
Ancelotti hopes another week of training can help Everton ‘improve quickly’
Richarlison winner begins healing process for Everton after fan backlash
