Richarlison News and Features

Date of birth: May 10, 1997

Instagram: @richarlison

Clubs: America Mineiro, Fluminese, Watford, Everton

Country: Brazil

Signing fee: £35million

Arrived in English football in the summer of 2017, joining Watford from Fluminense in his home country of Brazil. Left Vicarage Road a year later to reunite with manager Marco Silva at Everton. Has thrived on Merseyside, earning a first call-up to the Brazil squad just a month after his move. Signed a new five-year contract with the Toffees in December 2019 and had been linked with a move to Barcelona.