Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison addresses ongoing exit rumours

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has cleared up ongoing speculation regarding his future at the club.

The Brazilian international scored 12 goals in 31 outings for the Lilywhites last season as Ange Postecoglou's side finished 5th in the Premier League.

Links with Saudi Arabia had arisen but with three years left on his current deal, the former Everton man has spoken out on his intentions.

Richarlison has admitted he will be staying in north London, dismissing claims he is set to leave the club.

"I decided not to take my vacation and came to work in São Paulo so I can come back in good shape for the next season," he posted via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I never said I wasn’t happy at my club, and everything in the news about negotiations here is untrue. I don’t know where they got that information! I won’t be leaving England next season!"

Richarlison is set to head off to Copa America this summer, after being named in the Brazil squad for the month-long tournament.

His goalscoring tally for the Selecao makes for impressive viewing, having netted 20 goals in 48 appearances for his national side.

Tottenham forward Richarlison. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs are already set to be proactive in the transfer market, with fellow forward Timo Werner's loan likely to be extended by another year.

According to the BBC, a new agreement to sign the German has been cut from £15m this summer, to an £8.5m option next season.

The former Chelsea man made 14 appearances in all competitions and scored twice for Spurs, often featuring as wide forward under Postecoglou this season.

