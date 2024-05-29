Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison addresses ongoing exit rumours

By
published

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison's future has been a hot topic in recent weeks

Richarlison reacts during Tottenham's Premier League game against Fulham in October 2023.
Richarlison reacts during Tottenham's Premier League game against Fulham in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has cleared up ongoing speculation regarding his future at the club.

The Brazilian international scored 12 goals in 31 outings for the Lilywhites last season as Ange Postecoglou's side finished 5th in the Premier League.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.