Tottenham star has just put a HUGE spanner in the Dominic Solanke transfer: report

After narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League last season, Tottenham’s goal in the transfer market this summer is to put together a squad that can crack the top four in Ange Postecoglou’s sophomore campaign.

Spurs have so far focused on snapping up young talent in the current transfer window, signing a trio of 18-year-olds in Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvalla and Yang Min-hyeok, while Joe Rodon has been sold and a host of players including Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisici have left at the end of their contracts.

Unlike last summer, when Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich, the club have not seen any key first-team players depart, although that is not down to a lack of offers.

That’s because Spurs forward Richarlison has revealed that he has turned down an offer to play in the Saudi Pro League, amid recent reports that Al Hilal were looking to sign the Brazil international.

Talking to ESPN Brasil, the 27-year-old has confirmed he had an offer to play in Saudi Arabia but has turned it down.

"There has been an offer but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Seleção and in the Premier League speaks louder," he said. "The money is big but my dreams are bigger."

Richarlison has been at Tottenham since 2022 when he joined from Everton and added that he wants to remain in the Premier League to maximise his chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup.

He may find that he has increased competition for places in the Spurs attack though, amid reports that Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has expressed an interest in moving to the north London club, while Lille forward Jonathan David has also been linked in a cut-price deal as he enters the final year of his current contract.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Richarlison staying may have a bearing on Spurs signing both forwards – but getting one does seem probable.

