Is Son Heung-Min injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Tottenham Hotspur forward

By
published

Son Heung-min may be a further addition to Spurs’ injury list

Son Heung-min celebrates with Tottenham team-mates Radu Dragusin and Yves Bissouma after scoring directly from a corner against Manchester United in the League Cup in December 2024.
Son Heung-min celebrates with Tottenham team-mates after scoring against Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham are still searching for the silverware that has eluded them since 2008, with coach Ange Postecoglou insisting he always wins trophies in his second season as manager.

Now into that second season, Spurs have been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup, and sit 12th in the Premier League. This leaves the Europa League as their only hope of a trophy this season.

Injuries have been a huge reason for their extremely poor season, with Son Heung-Min potentially adding to their injury woes.

Will Son Heung-min be available this weekend for Tottenham?

Son Heung-min celebrates with his trademark 'camera' celebration after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Leicester City, 2024

Son Heung-min celebrates with his trademark 'camera' celebration. (Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst it is not the Manchester United of old, the 1-0 league victory against Ruben Amorim's United was a step in the right direction for Tottenham, with James Maddison returning to the starting XI with a goal.

Guglielmo Vicario took the place of Antonin Kinsky in goal after a significant period out due to injury. However, Son, who ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time, picked up a knock against Manchester United, as did Rodrigo Bentancur and new signing Kevin Danso.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men's Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the win over United, an upbeat Postecoglou provided an injury update on Spurs captain Son.

On the trio, he said: “They all got sort of knocks. I don't think it is anything significant. But the beauty of it now is we can actually get them to recover instead of trying to patch them up and throw them out [on the pitch] again midweek.

“I think from what I’ve heard, knocks all three of them but they should be fine.”

Son is therefore likely to return to action in time for their away trip to a relegation-threatened Ipswich side who have failed to win in six league matches.

After months of injury issues, Tottenham are slowly getting key players back. Provided there are no fresh issues, Spurs should have all players, bar Radu Dragusin, fit and ready for when the end-of-season run-in begins in early March.

The returning Micky Van de Ven, Dominic Solanke, and Richarlison may be enough for Postecoglou, who ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, to achieve his coveted second-season silverware.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

More about premier league
Cody Gakpo has 16 goals to his name for Liverpool in 2024/25

Is Cody Gakpo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Liverpool forward
Erling Haaland of Manchester City wins a header during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Etihad Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Is Erling Haaland injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Manchester City striker
Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea winces after pulling a muscle in his thigh during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United FC at Stamford Bridge on February 3, 2025 in London, England

Is Nicolas Jackson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea striker

See more latest