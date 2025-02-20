Is Son Heung-Min injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Tottenham Hotspur forward

Tottenham are still searching for the silverware that has eluded them since 2008, with coach Ange Postecoglou insisting he always wins trophies in his second season as manager.

Now into that second season, Spurs have been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup, and sit 12th in the Premier League. This leaves the Europa League as their only hope of a trophy this season.

Injuries have been a huge reason for their extremely poor season, with Son Heung-Min potentially adding to their injury woes.

Will Son Heung-min be available this weekend for Tottenham?

Son Heung-min celebrates with his trademark 'camera' celebration. (Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst it is not the Manchester United of old, the 1-0 league victory against Ruben Amorim's United was a step in the right direction for Tottenham, with James Maddison returning to the starting XI with a goal.

Guglielmo Vicario took the place of Antonin Kinsky in goal after a significant period out due to injury. However, Son, who ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time, picked up a knock against Manchester United, as did Rodrigo Bentancur and new signing Kevin Danso.

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the win over United, an upbeat Postecoglou provided an injury update on Spurs captain Son.

On the trio, he said: “They all got sort of knocks. I don't think it is anything significant. But the beauty of it now is we can actually get them to recover instead of trying to patch them up and throw them out [on the pitch] again midweek.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think from what I’ve heard, knocks all three of them but they should be fine.”

Son is therefore likely to return to action in time for their away trip to a relegation-threatened Ipswich side who have failed to win in six league matches.

After months of injury issues, Tottenham are slowly getting key players back. Provided there are no fresh issues, Spurs should have all players, bar Radu Dragusin, fit and ready for when the end-of-season run-in begins in early March.

The returning Micky Van de Ven, Dominic Solanke, and Richarlison may be enough for Postecoglou, who ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, to achieve his coveted second-season silverware.