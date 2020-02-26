Roberto Firmino News and Features

Date of birth: October 2, 1991

Instagram: @roberto_firmino

Clubs: Figueirense, Hoffenheim, Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Signing fee: £29 million

Firmino has transformed himself into one of the most complete modern-day forwards in world football under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool since 2015, after making his European breakthrough in Germany with Hoffenheim.

The Brazilian acts as the focal point of the Reds' feared front three also consisting of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, excelling with his movement, skill, pace and work-rate, and helped the club to Champions League and Club World Cup glory in 2019.