Roberto Firmino News and Features
Date of birth: October 2, 1991
Instagram: @roberto_firmino
Clubs: Figueirense, Hoffenheim, Liverpool
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £29 million
Firmino has transformed himself into one of the most complete modern-day forwards in world football under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool since 2015, after making his European breakthrough in Germany with Hoffenheim.
The Brazilian acts as the focal point of the Reds' feared front three also consisting of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, excelling with his movement, skill, pace and work-rate, and helped the club to Champions League and Club World Cup glory in 2019.
Latest about Roberto Firmino
By FourFourTwo Staff
Diego Simeone admits that the away goals rule gave Atletico Madrid an ‘unfair’ advantage over Liverpool last night
By Sean Cole
Atlético Madrid With the game going to extra time, Atletico Madrid benefited from a further 30 minutes to score a decisive away goal at Anfield
Klopp vows Liverpool will rebound quickly from Champions League exit
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
Klopp refuses to blame Adrian as Reds knocked out
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
Liverpool knocked out of Champions League after home defeat by Atletico Madrid
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
Bayern Munich eye move for Roberto Firmino as Liverpool set their sights on Timo Werner
By Billy Dunmore
Liverpool Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a move for Roberto Firminho which could hint at Liverpool's transfer plans.
