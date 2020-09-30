Sundowns president Motsepe calls meeting after Pitso resignation reports emerge

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has reportedly called an emergency meeting at Chloorkop after reports emerged that coach Pitso Mosimane is set to resign and join Al Ahly.

A TimesLive report kicked off a media frenzy on Wednesday morning with Mosimane’s exit now looking likely despite Sundowns not yet making an official statement on the matter.

Sources in Egypt say that a deal with Ah Ahly is on the table with Jingles set to come in and replace Rene Weiler.

Now a KickOff.com report says that Motsepe has called a meeting at Chloorkop to discuss a way forward with regards to the latest developments.

"The president has called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue of the coach," a source at Sundowns reveals. "The club is expected to release a statement this afternoon."

With the news reverberating across the continent, Sundowns are expected to sort the matter out quickly with the new season just weeks away.

More to come from this developing story...