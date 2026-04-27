Arsenal target scores sublime solo goal as Gunners step up interest in in-demand youngster

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The 20-year-old carried the ball from inside his own half and slotted home after a mazy run

BREDA - Mika Godts of AFC Ajax celebrates scoring the 0-2 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between NAC Breda and AFC Ajax at the Rat Verlegh Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Breda, the Netherlands. OLAF KRAAK / ANP (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
Arsenal have been monitoing the 20-year-old forward (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Arsenal’s current focus is on the Premier League title race, scouting missions and planning for the next transfer window are constantly happening behind the scenes.

Over the past five seasons, Mikel Arteta’s side have got to the point of being perennial Premier League and Champions League contenders by being smart with their talent-spotting and recruitment.