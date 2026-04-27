Arsenal target scores sublime solo goal as Gunners step up interest in in-demand youngster

While Arsenal’s current focus is on the Premier League title race, scouting missions and planning for the next transfer window are constantly happening behind the scenes.

Over the past five seasons, Mikel Arteta’s side have got to the point of being perennial Premier League and Champions League contenders by being smart with their talent-spotting and recruitment.

And it would appear that the Gunners have identified another gem, who scored one of the best goals of the season at the weekend.