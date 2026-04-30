Why Brentford could want to LOSE their game against Liverpool... to qualify for the Champions League

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It may be in Brentford’s interest to lose against Liverpool on the final day of Premier League action…

Igor Thiago making a &#039;2&#039; and 0&#039; sign with his hands.
Brentford could enter the final day of the Premier League season hoping for a loss. (Image credit: Getty Images)